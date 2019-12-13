MADISON, Wis. — Nebraska was a few minutes late to its post-match press conference as the entire team was watching the end of the Louisville-Texas regional semifinal in Austin. The Cardinals feature freshman outside hitter Amber Stivrins, the younger sister of Nebraska’s junior middle blocker.
“I pretty much just lost my voice here,” Lauren Stivrins said. “We were all around a little phone watching the Texas and Louisville game, and Louisville came out on top, which is really exciting for them and my sister and I’m super proud of her.”
Louisville coach Dani Busboom Kelly, a former Husker player and assistant coach, is in her third year coaching the Cardinals, and her first two seasons ended during the opening weekend of the NCAA tournament. Next up for Louisville is No. 7 Minnesota in the regional final on Saturday.
“Any time Huskers win, we love it,” Nebraska coach John Cook said. “That’s a great win for her program. Texas is not an easy place to win.”
The right substitute
Wisconsin had just one substitution remaining and Molly Haggerty didn’t want coach Kelly Sheffield to use it on her.
With Texas A&M’s best server coming to the line with the Aggies trailing 24-23 in the third set, Sheffield wanted a better passer to handle serves from Hollann Hans, who already had tallied two aces in the match. Despite Haggerty’s protest, Sheffield deferred to the defense and inserted M.E. Dodge.
The Badgers’ defense responded as libero Tiffany Clark dug Hans’ serve and Dana Rettke terminated for her 14th kill to finish the three-set sweep.
“That’s where you want to be is that when you have big-time challenges in front of you, that you want your players to have confidence and to bring it,” Sheffield said. “And as a coach, when your players have no fear, you’re not worried. You go out there and execute to the best of your ability, but there’s no fear.
“The eyes don’t lie. You look in these players’ eyes and there was confidence, there was calm, and it allows you to make plays there at the end.”
Closing time
The Badgers have made a habit of finishing sets strong. Against Texas A&M, Wisconsin traded points early but then went on a late run to win the set. In the first set, the Badgers led 18-17 and went on a 7-3 run down the stretch. Then in the second set, UW led 18-16 and scored seven of the final eight points.
Rettke, UW’s junior middle blocker, had 14 kills at a .667 clip and five blocks. She said the Badgers’ late-set success comes from their mutual trust.
“In those situations, you just have to fall back on what you know, what you prepared for,” Rettke said. “I know everyone on the court at that time is going to be putting their best foot forward to get that point. So when we’re in those tough situations — we call it the red zone — you just have a ball, just doing what you know.”
Serving gold
The Badgers jumped out to 7-1 leads in the second and third sets behind strong serving from Clark and freshman Izzy Ashburn.
In the second set, Ashburn served five points, including an ace, as the Badgers took a 7-1 lead. The third set was a near repeat as she served another ace early and Clark served the first three points of the set.
Sheffield said Ashburn’s serve dances all over the place making it hard to read and she can create havoc when she’s serving strong.
“When you’ve got confidence behind the service line, that’s worth gold,” he said. “Our players are going back there, they are being aggressive. Tiffany has been feeling pretty good behind the service line for a few weeks now, I’d say. I think she can go back there and hit a dollar bill if she was trying to.”
