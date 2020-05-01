Nebraska is adding more firepower to its middle blocker position as Kayla Caffey, a graduate transfer from Missouri, committed to the Huskers on Friday.
The 6-foot Caffey will have two seasons of eligibility with the Huskers. At Missouri, she redshirted as a freshman in 2016 and was awarded a medical redshirt in 2018 after suffering a leg injury.
Caffey was on the SEC all-freshman team in 2017 when she was fifth in the conference in blocks with 130. She had another strong season last fall when she was second in the SEC with a .408 hitting percentage.
Nebraska defeated Missouri in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in December, but Caffey did not play in that match. Missouri finished the season 22-8.
Caffey is from Chicago and was the 71st-ranked player in the 2016 class, according to PrepVolleyball.com.
Caffey will compete for a middle blocker starting spot with Callie Schwarzenbach and Kalynn Meyer, an incoming freshman all-stater from Superior. NU also returns All-American Lauren Stivrins at a middle blocker position.
