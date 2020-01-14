Megan Miller is the latest Husker volleyball player to enter transfer portal

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...A GLAZE OF FREEZING DRIZZLE IS EXPECTED.
* WHERE...PARTS OF SOUTHWEST IOWA, EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA, AND
NORTHEAST NEBRASKA...GENERALLY NORTHEAST OF A DAVID CITY TO
LINCOLN TO NEBRASKA CITY LINE, INCLUDING
* WHEN...UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY.
* IMPACTS...SLIPPERY ROADS AND WALKWAYS ARE LIKELY. SLICK SPOTS
MAY LINGER ON UNTREATED ROADWAYS EVEN AFTER PRECIPITATION ENDS,
POTENTIALLY IMPACTING THE WEDNESDAY MORNING COMMUTE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. PREPARE FOR POSSIBLE
POWER OUTAGES.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
LINCOLN — With no seniors on its roster last season, Nebraska appeared to have a straight-forward path to run it back for the 2020 season.
However, during an interview at the AVCA All-American banquet, Lauren Stivrins answered a question during an interview that served as a preview for the offseason.
“There are a lot of moving pieces right now,” Stivrins said to NCAA.com. “Our team is going to be completely different than it was this past year, but I think we are going to be great.”
Less than a month later, Nebraska has lost an assistant as Kayla Banwarth took the head coaching job at Ole Miss, Tyler Hildebrand has been introduced as the new associate head coach and four players have announced their intentions to leave Nebraska. On Tuesday, sophomore defensive specialist Megan Miller became the fourth Husker player to enter the transfer portal.
Miller played the back row for Jazz Sweet and recorded 246 digs (2.07 per set) last season. She started against Wichita State and led NU with 14 digs. The Alexandria, Indiana, product was also the only NU player who did not have more service errors than aces as she finished with 24 of each.
Previously, sophomore outside hitter Capri Davis announced that she was going to Texas, while sophomore opposite hitter Anezka Szabo will play for Kansas next season. Defensive specialist Chen Abramovich, who was a walk-on, entered the portal but has not yet announced her plans for next year.
With those departures, the Huskers will have at least two open scholarships for the 2020 season. Cook said they are talking to possible transfers as well as several uncommitted 2020 players.
“We’re always looking,” Cook said. “Recruiting never stops, especially now in this day and age with the (transfer) portal.”
While none of the four departing players were starters, their exits decrease the Huskers’ depth. Two positions that might need the most help are outside hitter and defensive specialist.
On the left side, NU returns All-American Lexi Sun and Big Ten freshman of the year Madi Kubik. After Davis took a medical leave in October, freshman Riley Zuhn began training on the right side. On the other pin, Sweet returns and incoming freshman walk-on Abby Johnson could provide backup.
On defense, Nebraska returns sophomore Kenzie Knuckles at libero and senior Hayley Densberger. Freshman walk-on Emma Gabel sat out this past season injured.
Despite limited depth at those positions, Cook said he isn’t focusing any one position for incoming players.
“I think it’s just the best fit, and the best players that we can get something that can they can do exceptional,” Cook said.
The Huskers will look different when they gather for the first time of the semester on Wednesday and begin training on Thursday.
Even with depleted ranks, Cook’s mind is working toward improving from a loss to Wisconsin in the regional finals and advancing to the Final Four in the Huskers’ backyard.
“We got to find a way to take this team to another level, you know, mentally, physically, technically,” Cook said. “We’re now less than 365 days away from the Final Four in Omaha. We know this will be the fourth time we’ve gone through this hosting a Final Four. We know what’s out there. That’s our goal, and it’s our goal whether we want it to be our goal or not. We’re hosting it in state, so it’s a big party in Omaha. We want to make sure we’re there.”
The all-decade Nebraska volleyball team
First Team: Mikaela Foecke, outside hitter, 2015-18
First Team: Kelsey Robinson, outside hitter, 2013
First Team: Kadie Rolfzen, opposite hitter, 2013-16
First Team: Amber Rolfzen, middle blocker, 2013-16
First Team: Lauren Stivrins, middle blocker, 2017-present
First Team: Kelly Hunter, setter, 2013-17
First Team: Justine Wong-Orantes, libero, 2013-16
Second Team: Gina Mancuso, outside hitter, 2009-2012
Second Team: Hannah Werth, outside hitter, 2009-12
Second Team: Annika Albrecht, outside hitter, 2014-17
Second Team: Brooke Delano, middle blocker, 2008-2011
Second Team: Brianna Holman, middle blocker, 2015-2017
Second Team: Lauren Cook, setter, 2010-12
Second Team: Kenzie Maloney, libero, 2015-2018
