MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Moments after Nebraska lost the fourth set 25-11 to Minnesota, Lauren Stivrins took over control of the team.
The junior captained gave a fiery pep talk to her teammate before the fifth set and helped change the momentum as the sixth-ranked Huskers regroup and hold off No. 7 Minnesota 25-22, 25-18, 19-25, 11-25, 15-3.
Nebraska started quick and took a 10-5 lead in the first set after an ace serve from Hayley Densberger. The Huskers extended their lead to 21-15 before the Gophers went on a 6-1 run. Lexi Sun rebounded after back-to-back hitting errors with a kill. NU closed the set as Hames sent a bump set over her head to Kubik on the opposite pin. Kubik's tallied six kills in the set as she hit .455. Sweet had four kills on eight swings.
After just two kills and four errors in the first set, Sun corrected course in the second set with seven kills and three aces to lead the Huskers. Nebraska led 8-7 and went on a 3-0 run to take control behind two aces from Sun. The Gophers never got closer that three points the rest of the way. Kubik added six more kills as the Huskers hit .385 in the set.
The Gophers scored the first three points in the third set and never trailed. Nebraska used a 3-0 run to cut its deficit to 18-15, but Minnesota responded with a 4-0 run of its own to pull away. The Gophers hit .412 in the set as its outside hitters came alive with eight kills from Alexis Hart.
The fourth set was all Minnesota as it opened with a 6-1 lead and never looked back.
Kubik carried the load for the Huskers as she had seven kills and two blocks in the fifth set to lead the charge as Nebraska scored the final 11 points of the match.
Kubik finished with 20 kills to go with 17 digs. Sun added 18 kills.
» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.