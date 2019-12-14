The Nebraska volleyball team will face off with Wisconsin for the third time this season as both teams attempt to advance the Final Four of the NCAA volleyball tournament.

The World-Herald will be in Madison, Wisconsin, to provide full coverage of the match. And you can also follow live updates on this page during the action.

Scroll down for match info, links to preview stories and a stream of updates.

* * *

When: 5 p.m. Saturday

Where: Madison, Wisconsin

TV: ESPNU

Radio: 105.9 FM

» No. 5 Nebraska volleyball sweeps No. 12 Hawaii in NCAA Regional semifinal

» Nebraska volleyball's familiarity with Wisconsin's gym may give Huskers an edge in NCAA Regional

» Big Ten play drove Huskers to be 'creative' with offense, now it's paying off in the NCAA tournament

» Nebraska volleyball will 'pull together as a team' as Huskers face final matches on the road

Nebraska volleyball tops Missouri in second round NCAA match

1 of 29

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription