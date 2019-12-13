The Nebraska volleyball team will try to stay alive in the NCAA volleyball tournament against No. 18 Hawaii. On the line is a spot in the regional final.
The World-Herald will be in Madison, Wisconsin, to provide full coverage of the match. And you can also follow live updates on this page during the action.
Scroll down for match info, links to preview stories and a stream of updates.
Where: Madison, Wisconsin
Close
Nebraska's Megan Miller dives for the ball at the Bob Devaney Center Saturday, December 7, 2019.
Nebraska's Nicklin Hames bumps the ball at the Bob Devaney Center Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Jazz Sweet celebrates a kill against Missouri at the Bob Devaney Center Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Madi Kubik spikes the ball over Missouri's Dariana Hollingsworth-Santana and Claudia Dillion at the Bob Devaney Center Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins rises up for a kill at the Bob Devaney Center Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Kenzie Knuckles dives into the crowd to make a save at the Bob Devaney Center Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Jazz Sweet spikes the ball against Missouri at the Bob Devaney Center Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins attempts to block a hit from Missouri's Tyanna Omazic at the Bob Devaney Center Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins goes up to spike the ball over Missouri's Tyanna Omazic at the Bob Devaney Center Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Lexi Sun celebrates with her team after a point at the Bob Devaney Center Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Madi Kubik hits the ball over the net at the Bob Devaney Center Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Nicklin Hames celebrates a point at the Bob Devaney Center Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Jazz Sweet spikes the ball past Missouri's Kylie Deberg at the Bob Devaney Center Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Kenzie Knuckles collides with Carson Allen after making a save at the Bob Devaney Sports Center Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Lexi Sun Hits the ball over Missouri's Claudia Dillion at the Bob Devaney Center Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Nebraska's assistant coach Jaylen Reyes reacts after a Missouri kill at the Bob Devaney Center Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Nebraska head coach John Cook challenges a play at the Bob Devaney Center Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Callie Schwarzenbach spikes the ball past Missouri's Claudia Dillion at the Bob Devaney Center Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Anezka Szabo and Lauren Stivrins make faces at the crowd during a timeout at the Bob Devaney Center Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Lexi Sun returns a serve at the Bob Devaney Center Saturday, December 07, 2019.
The Nebraska volleyball team hypes themselves up before the game at the Bob Devaney Center Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Madi Kubik high five fans after the game at the Bob Devaney Center Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Megan Miller makes a save at the Bob Devaney Center Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Kenzie Knuckles bumps the ball at the Bob Devaney Center Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Nebraska's bench watches the game at the Bob Devaney Center Saturday, December 07, 2019
Nebraska's Callie Schwarzenbach and Kenzie Knuckles celebrate a kill by Jazz Sweet at the Bob Devaney Center Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Jazz Sweet takes a shot over the net at the Bob Devaney Center Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Lexi Sun goes up to block a hit from Missouri's Andrea Fuentes at the Bob Devaney Center Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Nebraska's assistant coach Jaylen Reyes signals for a Nebraska point after a play at the Bob Devaney Center Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Megan Miller dives for the ball at the Bob Devaney Center Saturday, December 7, 2019.
Nebraska's Nicklin Hames bumps the ball at the Bob Devaney Center Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Jazz Sweet celebrates a kill against Missouri at the Bob Devaney Center Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Madi Kubik spikes the ball over Missouri's Dariana Hollingsworth-Santana and Claudia Dillion at the Bob Devaney Center Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins rises up for a kill at the Bob Devaney Center Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Kenzie Knuckles dives into the crowd to make a save at the Bob Devaney Center Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Jazz Sweet spikes the ball against Missouri at the Bob Devaney Center Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins attempts to block a hit from Missouri's Tyanna Omazic at the Bob Devaney Center Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins goes up to spike the ball over Missouri's Tyanna Omazic at the Bob Devaney Center Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Lexi Sun celebrates with her team after a point at the Bob Devaney Center Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Madi Kubik hits the ball over the net at the Bob Devaney Center Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Nicklin Hames celebrates a point at the Bob Devaney Center Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Jazz Sweet spikes the ball past Missouri's Kylie Deberg at the Bob Devaney Center Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Kenzie Knuckles collides with Carson Allen after making a save at the Bob Devaney Sports Center Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Lexi Sun Hits the ball over Missouri's Claudia Dillion at the Bob Devaney Center Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Nebraska's assistant coach Jaylen Reyes reacts after a Missouri kill at the Bob Devaney Center Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Nebraska head coach John Cook challenges a play at the Bob Devaney Center Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Callie Schwarzenbach spikes the ball past Missouri's Claudia Dillion at the Bob Devaney Center Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Anezka Szabo and Lauren Stivrins make faces at the crowd during a timeout at the Bob Devaney Center Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Lexi Sun returns a serve at the Bob Devaney Center Saturday, December 07, 2019.
The Nebraska volleyball team hypes themselves up before the game at the Bob Devaney Center Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Madi Kubik high five fans after the game at the Bob Devaney Center Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Megan Miller makes a save at the Bob Devaney Center Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Kenzie Knuckles bumps the ball at the Bob Devaney Center Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Nebraska's bench watches the game at the Bob Devaney Center Saturday, December 07, 2019
Nebraska's Callie Schwarzenbach and Kenzie Knuckles celebrate a kill by Jazz Sweet at the Bob Devaney Center Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Jazz Sweet takes a shot over the net at the Bob Devaney Center Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Lexi Sun goes up to block a hit from Missouri's Andrea Fuentes at the Bob Devaney Center Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Nebraska's assistant coach Jaylen Reyes signals for a Nebraska point after a play at the Bob Devaney Center Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.