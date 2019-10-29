LINCOLN — The race for the Big Ten Conference championship isn’t over by far, but the pool of teams who have a chance has winnowed drastically. After 10 of the 20 conference games, schools have divided into four tiers with just the top one in the race to win the crown.
The top four teams — Wisconsin, Minnesota, Penn State and Nebraska — have proved to be in a class of their own and are likely the only teams that can win the title. The next group of Illinois, Purdue and Michigan are frisky but haven’t consistently played at an elite level.
There is a big gap between the top half of the league and the bottom. These teams haven’t beaten any of the top seven teams. Michigan State, Maryland and Ohio State have proven to be competitive and they’ve cleaned up on the bottom tier and beaten each other once.
Here’s a ranking as we turn the corner and begin the second half of league play on Wednesday night.
1. Wisconsin
(14-4 overall, 10-0 Big Ten, Pre-conference ranking: 5)
A so-so preseason has resulted in a dominant conference play for the Badgers. They’ve dropped just five sets in the first half of league play and have three players averaging at least three kills per set. They have the inside track to the conference crown but play one more match against each of the next three teams in the rankings.
2. Minnesota
(15-3, 9-1, 1)
The Gophers only loss came in a sweep at Wisconsin, but they haven’t been as dominant as their record indicates. Minnesota only has two sweeps in league play (dropping sets to Iowa and Rutgers), but it beat Illinois twice in a span of 10 days. The Gophers also feature the top two blockers in the conference: Regan Pittman and Taylor Morgan, who each average 1.41 blocks per set.
3. Penn State
(16-3, 9-1, 2)
The Nittany Lions have been taking care of business so far with the only slip upcoming at Wisconsin (sense a theme?). Penn State isn’t flashy statistically but gets the job done behind hard-hitting middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord, who is third in blocks per set and fourth in hitting percentage. The next big test is this weekend against Nebraska before hosting Wisconsin and Minnesota during the final weekend of the season.
4. Nebraska
(16-3, 8-2, 3)
Nebraska has one of the easiest schedules among the top team as they play the teams ranked about them a combined four times. The Huskers lost the first meeting against Wisconsin, but have shown improvement since playing the Badgers in early October. Nebraska has a high ceiling, but little room for error.
5. Illinois
(10-9, 5-5, 6)
The Illini have had a brutal schedule so far as they opened league play against Nebraska and then during a span of six days had to play at Wisconsin, Minnesota and Penn State. They have yet to be swept and took Nebraska and Minnesota to five sets. Illinois has one more match against Penn State but should be favored in every other match the rest of the way.
6. Purdue
(14-5, 6-4, 4)
The Boilermakers are the only team to knock off one of the top four teams after beating Nebraska in five sets on Saturday, which was their best performance of the year. They also had to win fifth sets against Indiana and Ohio State. Purdue relies on a big block (2.97 per set, which is second in the conference) to compensate for an average attack (.195, 10th). The ingredients are they for Purdue to make more noise in the league, but it needs more consistency.
7. Michigan
(13-7, 6-4, 7)
The Wolverines have lost four of the last five matches, but all four came against the top four teams in the league. Michigan showed promise as extended Minnesota to five sets on Friday before dropping the deciding set 15-13. Then they started strong and took the first set from Winsconsin, but couldn’t muster anymore. They have a favorable path ahead as they play Illinois twice and host Purdue.
8. Michigan State
(13-7, 4-6, 9)
There is a big gap between the top half of the league and the bottom. The Spartans lead the bottom half, which doesn't own a win over the top seven teams. The Spartans have a solid defense as they are second in opponents’ hitting percentage and third in blocks per set. Outside hitter Biamba Kabengele has been named the league freshman of the week twice after moving into the starting lineup at the beginning of conference action.
9. Ohio State
(11-11, 4-6, 11)
The Buckeyes actually have a higher RPI ranking than Michigan State (50-53) but lost their only head-to-head in straight sets. Kylie Murr leads the league in digs per set with 4.67. Ohio State hosted its first sellout in program history on Oct. 6 against Michigan as 3,994 fans packed into the Covelli Center, which opened up this year.
10. Maryland
(12-10, 4-6, 13)
The Terrapins have been a mild surprise after a nondescript nonconference season. They have wins over the bottom three teams as well as a five-set win over Michigan State. Win might be harder to come by in the second half as they have six matches against the top six teams. Sophomore Katie Myers is No. 9 in the nation with a .429 hitting percentage.
11. Iowa
(9-12, 3-7, 12)
Two of the Hawkeyes’ wins have come against Indiana. The bad news is they double up against Nebraska in the second half. The other big news was Vicki Brown signed a five-year contract to become Iowa's permanent head coach on Sept. 26, removing the interim tag she has had since May 20.
12. Indiana
(12-11, 1-9, 8)
The Hoosiers’ lone win came against Northwestern on Oct. 5. They’ve taken sets off of Wisconsin and Nebraska, but have little else to show for the season. Indiana has the league’s worst hitting offense at .122, but they do have a brand new area that is hosting some of the largest home crowds in program history. It’s too bad those fans haven’t had more to cheer for.
13. Rutgers
(7-14, 1-9, 14)
Perhaps nothing was a bigger surprise in the first half of league play than Rutgers win over Northwestern on Sunday. The victory broke an 80-game league losing streak for the Scarlets Knights that spanned just over four years. Rutgers has won just two Big Ten games since joining the conference in 2014.
14. Northwestern
(9-13, 0-10, 10)
The Wildcats feature the league’s best attacker in freshman Temi Thomas-Ailara, who averages 4.56 kills per set. The rest of the season has been a disaster, highlighted by the loss to Rutgers. Northwestern has just won six sets so far in conference play and the road doesn’t get much easier. The good news is they host the Scarlet Knights for a rematch on Nov. 15 in the best chance to escape a winless conference season.
