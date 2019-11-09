IOWA CITY — John Cook and the Nebraska volleyball program said goodbye to Carver-Hawkeye Arena in a familiar fashion — with a sweep.
The seventh-ranked Huskers cruised to a 25-21, 25-18, 25-14 win over Iowa Saturday night.
The Huskers lost just one set in 11 matches in the arena, which opened in 1983, as they recorded their 28th sweep in 30 all-time meetings with Iowa. The Hawkeyes are scheduled to move into a brand-new 5,100-seat arena in Coralville, Iowa next fall.
Cook said the cavernous arena, which also hosts Iowa basketball and wrestling matches, creates issues with serving and passing because of the drafts.
“I’ve seen a lot of ugly volleyball in this gym,” Cook said. “Look how many times teams come in here and struggle. It’s hard to play clean sharp volleyball in here.”
Much like previous matches in Iowa City, the play wasn’t pretty to start. In front of 4,737 fans, almost half of which were Nebraska loyals, the Huskers (20-3, 12-2 Big Ten) struggled to generate their own energy and were stagnant on offense as a result.
Fortunately for NU, Lexi Sun stepped up and the load on offense early. The junior outside hitter had eight kills on 17 swings in the first set. Sun finished with a match-high 14 kills and a .444 hitting percentage.
“She’s hitting all the shots,” Cook said. “She’s using the whole court, the block, so she’s really hard to defend. They were trying to adjust defense on her and she just kept hitting a different shot every time they would adjust.”
The rest of the Huskers rounded into form as NU closed the first set on a 5-1 run after the score was tied at 20-all.
In the second set, Cook called timeout after Jazz Sweet was called for going off the court before the ball was served to give Iowa a 3-1 lead. Following a set error, the Huskers took over with an 11-2 run with Iowa’s only points coming on NU service errors.
Nebraska dominated the rest of the match and eliminated any drama in the third set by jumping out to a 9-3 lead. After recording six hitting errors in the first set, NU committed just four in the final two sets.
Iowa (9-16, 3-11) played five freshmen because of injuries and lineup changes. The Hawkeyes finished hitting .103, led by 12 kills from junior outside hitter Griere Hughes. NU won the battle at the net with nine blocks, while Iowa recorded just two.
The Huskers hit .464 as a team as all six starters finished above .300. Sweet and Madi Kubik each recorded nine kills, while Lauren Stivrins tallied eight kills and five blocks. Callie Schwarzenbach added five kills and four blocks.
“We got better as the match went on and I thought we did some good things,” Cook said. “We hit .400 so we can’t complain much about that.”
Nebraska (20-3, 12-2).....25 25 25
At Iowa (9-16, 3-11).......21 18 14
NU (kills-aces-blocks): Sun 14-2-3, Kubik 9-1-2, Sweet 9-0-3, Stivrins 9-0-5, Schwarzenbach 5-0-4, Hames 2-0-0, Knuckles 0-2-0. Totals: 48-5-17.
UI: Hughes 12-0-1, Hansen 6-0-1, Rients 5-0-0, Clayton 3-0-1, Buzzerio 1-3-0, Tubbs 1-0-1, Boyer 0-2-0. Totals: 28-5-4.
Set assists: NU 39 (Hames 36, Knuckles 2, Stivrins 1), UI 28 (Buzzerio 21, Johnston 3, Boyer 2, Tubbs 1).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.