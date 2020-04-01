Jordan Larson was announced as the second member of the 2020 Nebraska athletic hall of fame class on Wednesday, joining former Husker volleyball coach Terry Pettit.
She helped NU volleyball to a top-five NCAA tournament finish from 2005-08. The Huskers went 127-8 during Larson's career with four Big 12 titles and three trips to the NCAA semifinals, including the 2006 national title and a runner-up finish in 2005.
Larson earned All-American honors three times, including twice as a member of the first team. She was a two-time Big 12 defensive player of the year and the 2008 Big 12 player of the year. Larson finished her Nebraska career with 1,600 kills, 1,410 digs and a school-record 186 aces. She is one of two players in program history to rank among NU’s all-time top 10 in both kills and digs.
“Jordan is one of the great sports heroes in this state,” Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook said before Larson's jersey retirement ceremony in 2017. “We talk about Nebraska volleyball being a state treasure, and she’s one of the pieces or jewels of that treasure, being (from) a small town, Hooper, Nebraska, one-stoplight town.
“She told me in eighth grade she wanted to be a Husker and wanted to be an Olympian. So here’s somebody that’s really symbolic of the theme of dreaming big or dreaming bigger.”
She helped Team USA to a silver medal in 2012 and a bronze medal in 2016. Larson, who was named USA Volleyball’s indoor female player of the year in 2015 and 2016, also led Team USA to the gold medal at the 2014 world championships, the first-ever major tournament gold medal for the U.S. women’s national team.
