When the Nebraska volleyball team moved into the Devaney Center in 2013, the move was almost universally lauded as a positive.
The only complaint NU coach John Cook said he heard in the first few years was about parking, but those died down as the process smoothed out.
However, with the announcement of football’s new $155 million facility and the relocation of the outdoor track and field facilities to the north of the Devaney Center, fans are concerned about the implications for volleyball game days.
On his weekly radio show Tuesday night, Cook said he’s been assured by Nebraska Athletic Department officials that they are aware of the issues created by replacing a large portion of their parking area with a track stadium.
“They called me in before they were getting ready to announce the big (football building) and move the track,” Cook said. “They said, ‘You are going to get called about parking, so here’s our plan. We are going to take care of it.’”
Cook said the plan includes adding more parking around the Ice Box as well as around the Devaney Center. In addition, parking could be added to the east in a large grass area between Devaney and Innovation Campus buildings.
“They’ve assured me it’s going to happen and there will be more (parking) and they will rearrange things,” Cook said. “There is thought going into it and planning. ... We don’t want to hear any more (complaints) about parking.”
Receptive partners for Ireland
On last week’s radio show, Cook said he wanted to piggyback on Nebraska football’s trip to Ireland to play Illinois in 2021 by suggesting that the volleyball team could play a few matches. Cook said he found a receptive audience from NU Athletic Director Bill Moos.
Word got out to the volleyball community, and on this week’s show, Cook said he heard from Illinois coach Chris Tamas, a former Nebraska assistant, as well as Pittsburgh coach Dan Fisher saying they would be interested in joining Nebraska abroad.
“Get Notre Dame or Boston College and it would be a heck of a tournament over there,” Cook said. “The ball is in Bill Moos’ court right now to see what they can do. We have to find a facility and see how we coordinate that, but it would be epic.”
Sand in the pool
In a quest to find a way to have fans attend sand volleyball matches in the spring, Cook said he previously tried to get sand courts built in Pinnacle Bank Arena for a match that would coincide with football’s spring game but ran into scheduling conflicts.
Another option could happen closer to volleyball’s home court. Cook said the athletic department is exploring options with Campus Recreation to replace both the swimming and diving team’s home in the Devaney Center as well as the pools in Mabel Lee Hall, which is being torn down and rebuilt.
If the swim team does relocate, Cook said he had the idea to convert the current pool area into sand volleyball courts.
“We would totally sell out,” Cook said. “We could sell season tickets. It would be awesome.”
A new look in the middle
Sophomore middle blocker Callie Schwarzenbach looked a little different on the court against Maryland. With director of operations Lindsay Peterson at home with a new baby, Schwarzenbach approached Lauren Cook West and told her that she forgot her red short-sleeved jersey.
West said they came up with an elaborate story about how they spilled cherry juice on the jersey and couldn’t wear it. However, Cook saw right through his daughter’s lie. In the end, Schwarzenbach wore the No. 15 jersey of freshman Fallon Stutheit, who is redshirting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.