John Cook called the latest addition to his roster a "big-time get" for Nebraska volleyball.

Hawaiian defensive specialist Keonilei Akana officially signed her letter of intent with the Huskers on Thursday after committing earlier this month. She joins three others — middle blocker Kalynn Meyer, setter Annika Evans and middle blocker/opposite hitter Abby Johnson — as part of the incoming 2020 class.

Cook said in a press release announcing Akana's signing that she'll be expected to immediately compete for playing time. He called her "one of the best call control players in the country in this class."

As a senior at Kamehameha Kapalama High School in Honolulu, Akana was named the Honolulu Star-Advertiser player of the year, first-team All-Hawaii, and the All-Hawaii girls player of the year. She had 378 kills and 403 digs while leading her team to a second state championship.

Akana will be the second Hawaiian to ever play for Nebraska, following three-time All-American Fiona Nepo (1995-98), who is NU's all-time leader in career assists.

"I've always had an affection for Hawaii and the culture there," Cook said. "I'm excited for Keonilei to bring some Hawaiian flavor to our volleyball program."

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email