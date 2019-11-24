MADISON, Wis. — For the second time this season, Wisconsin’s offense overpowered Nebraska for a sweep.
The fifth-ranked Badgers hit .333 in a 25-19, 25-22 25-21 sweet over No. 6 NU Sunday afternoon in front of 7,052 fans at the UW Field House.
The setback was the first time the Huskers have lost in its last 25 matches during November dating back to 2016. The loss also puts NU two games behind Wisconsin in the Big Ten standings with two matches remaining.
The Huskers (23-4, 15-3) grabbed an early 10-8 lead, but Wisconsin responded with a 6-1 run, which included two kills from Dana Rettke and Molly Haggerty. Nebraska closed to 16-15, but two net violations and an ace serve gave the Badgers their cushion back. Nebraska committed just two hitting errors in the set, both on UW blocks, but gave up three ace serves and had four blocking errors. The Badgers outhit NU .318-250 in the set.
Wisconsin (21-5, 17-1) continued to slug away and grabbed an 11-8 lead early. The Huskers trimmed the deficit to 18-17, but couldn’t close the gap as the Badgers sided out every time NU served. Both teams’ offense continued to perform well as they combined for just five errors. Wisconsin hit .500 in the set compared to .405 for NU.
In the third set, the Huskers took a 12-10 lead after a 4-0 run, but Wisconsin answered with three straight points. Nebraska battled back to tie the set at 18-all, but NU couldn’t match the Badgers’ firepower down the stretch. After just five hitting errors in the first two sets, the Huskers recorded eight in the third set.
Molly Haggerty paced Wisconsin with 16 kills. Dana Rettke hit 12 kills without any errors at a .480 clip, while Madison Duello hit .450 with and 10 kills.
Lexi Sun led the Huskers with 16 kills as she hit .316. Lauren Stivrins had eight kills. After posting 20 kills against Minnesota, Madi Kubik finished with five kills and 15 digs.
» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.
