LINCOLN — No. 7 Nebraska dominated Northwestern in nearly every facet in a 25-18, 25-7, 25-18 sweep Wednesday night at the Devaney Center.

Lexi Sun led Nebraska with 11 kills. Three Huskers, Lauren Stivrins (10 kills, 8 blocks), Madi Kubik (10 kills, 9 digs) and Nicklin Hames (40 set assists, 9 digs), all just missed double-doubles. Jazz Sweet added 10 kills.

Northwestern finished with a -.054 hitting percentage, the lowest by a Husker opponent this season.

NU’s defense limited the Wildcats’ Temi Thomas-Ailara, who leads the Big Ten at 4.26 kills per set, to just five kills on 31 swings with seven errors.

The Huskers scored five of the first six points, but struggled to find a rhythm early when four errors closed the lead to 9-7. Nebraska eventually got its outsides going as Kubik and Sweet recorded four kills in the set while Sun added three.

Errors mounted up early for Northwestern in the second set as it gave away the first four points, only one of which was on a block. The Wildcats finished with eight total errors in the set and hit -.125. Meanwhile, the Huskers were nearly flawless with just one error as they had 15 kills on 26 attacks.

Northwestern took a 5-3 lead in the third set before Stivrins took over. The junior middle blocker tallied four kills and two blocks during a 9-0 run. Northwestern showed a brief glimpse of life as they fended off five set points before Sweet ended the match.

