Nebraska had three players on the All-Big Ten first team, another on the second team and also produced the conference's freshman of the year.

Sophomore setter Nicklin Hames, junior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins and junior outside hitter Lexi Sun represented NU on the 18-player all-conference first team selected by the league coaches. Stivrins was one of nine unanimous selections.

Outside hitter Madi Kubik was named the Big Ten freshman of the year in addition to making the all-conference second team. She was also joined by libero Kenzie Knuckles on the eight-player All-Freshman team.

The other conference awards went to: Wisconsin's Dana Rettke (player of the year), Penn State's Kendall White (defensive player of the year) and Wisconsin's Sydney Hilley (setter of the year). Penn State's Russ Rose (coaches) and Wisconsin's Kelly Sheffield (media) are coaches of the year.

Sophomore outside hitter Anezka Szabo was Nebraska's sportsmanship honoree.

See the complete All-Big Ten teams below:

First Team

Jacqueline Quade, Sr., Illinois

Katie Myers, So., Maryland

Paige Jones, So., Michigan*

Mackenzi Welsh, Sr., Michigan

CC McGraw, So., Minnesota

Regan Pittman, Jr., Minnesota*

Stephanie Samedy, Jr., Minnesota

Nicklin Hames, So., Nebraska

Lauren Stivrins, Jr., Nebraska*

Lexi Sun, Jr., Nebraska

Kaitlyn Hord, So., Penn State*

Jonni Parker, So., Penn State*

Kendall White, Sr., Penn State*

Grace Cleveland, So., Purdue*

Blake Mohler, Sr., Purdue

Sydney Hilley, Jr., Wisconsin*

Grace Loberg, Jr., Wisconsin

Dana Rettke, Jr., Wisconsin*

* denotes unanimous selection

Second Team

Ashlyn Fleming, Sr., Illinois

Breana Edwards, So., Indiana

Cori Crocker, Sr., Michigan

Alexis Hart, Sr., Minnesota

Taylor Morgan, Sr., Minnesota

Madi Kubik, Fr., Nebraska

Temi Thomas-Ailara, Fr., Northwestern

Kylie Murr, Fr., Ohio State

Gabby Blossom, So., Penn State

Caitlyn Newton, Jr., Purdue

Madison Duello, Sr., Wisconsin

Molly Haggerty, Jr., Wisconsin

Danielle Hart, So., Wisconsin

All-Freshman Team

Diana Brown, Illinois

May Pertofsky, Michigan

Jessica Robinson, Michigan

Kenzie Knuckles, Nebraska

Madi Kubik, Nebraska

Temi Thomas-Ailara, Northwestern

Jenaisya Moore, Ohio State

Kylie Murr, Ohio State

