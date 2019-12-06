LINCOLN — For the second straight year, Missouri will play Nebraska in the second round of the NCAA tournament at the Devaney Center.
Last year, Nebraska made quick work of the Tigers with a 25-14, 25-22, 25-18 sweep.
This time, with a year of experience under their belts and their top three attackers, setter and libero all back, Missouri will be ready for the challenge.
Junior outside hitter Leketor Member-Meneh said they had a few jitters last year in front of such a big crowd.
“This year we are mentally prepared for it so we can dive into the game and focus from 0-0 instead of worrying about all the other stuff,” Member-Meneh said after Missouri beat Northern Iowa 25-11, 25-13, 25-14.
The one big change for Missouri is its new coach. Joshua Taylor was an assistant last year under Wayne and Susan Kreklow, who retired this summer after 19 years at MU. Taylor was named the interim coach in July but was promoted to the permanent post on Nov. 14.
No matter anyone’s experience on the court, Taylor said the Tigers need to have an attacking mindset and play with confidence.
“Rather being tentative and coming in a little bit worried about a crowd or it’s Nebraska, we gotta come in and play our volleyball game being focused,” Taylor said. “I’m excited for the challenge and some valuable experience for everyone on our team.”
Against Northern Iowa, Missouri controlled the action with tough serves and forced the Panthers to play out of system. MU finished with seven aces, but also limited UNI to a .030 hitting percentage.
Taylor said Missouri changed its serving philosophy and has seen positive results. Last year, the Tigers would target an opposing playing, but now they are more aiming for seams and space around a player.
“When you have to make the other team make some decisions it adds an extra component of the difficulty of passing a serve,” Taylor said. “Our girls have done a really nice job of getting our serves flat over the tape with a clean contact. Typically when you do those things you are going to get them out of system.”
Former Husker moves on
Former Nebraska player and assistant coach Dani Busboom Kelly led Louisville to an upset against No. 15 seed Western Kentucky to qualify for the regionals. The Cardinals will take on No. 2 Texas in Austin next weekend. The Longhorns escaped an upset-minded UC Santa Barbara by winning 15-10 in the fifth set.
Elsewhere, the Big Ten went 6-1 in the first round as only Illinois lost. The Illini fell in five sets to Utah, dropping the final set 15-10.
The other six Big Ten teams (Wisconsin, Nebraska, Minnesota, Penn State, Purdue and Michigan) won in straight sets.
Nebraska's payers hug o the sideline during a serve at the Bob Devaney Sports Center Friday, December 06, 2019.
