Nebraska volleyball landed a commit for its 2019-2020 recruiting class who can immediately help the Huskers next season. 

Keonilei Akana, who played for Honolulu Kamehameha High School and originally signed with USC, announced on Instagram Friday night she was going to play for the Huskers. Akana was granted a scholarship release from USC's program after its head coach left to coach at Auburn. 

As a senior, Akana was named the Honolulu Star-Advertiser Player of the Year, First Team All-Hawaii, and the All-Hawaii Girls Player of the Year. She had 378 kills and 403 digs as a senior, and she had 22 kills in the state title match. She was named Most Outstanding Player of the state tournament.

Akana will be playing indoor and beach volleyball for the Huskers. USC recruited her as a libero. She joins a recruiting class that includes Superior, Nebraska, outside hitter Kalynn Meyer. NU's top defensive specialist/libero is Kenzie Knuckles, who just completed her freshman season at Nebraska and made the Big Ten's All-Freshman team. 

Akana's sister, Braelyn, was a freshman this season at Hawaii. 

An early look at Nebraska volleyball's 2020 roster

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-219-3790,

twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

