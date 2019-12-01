volleyball

The Huskers are the No. 5 overall seed in the NCAA tournament, but to reach the Final Four, Nebraska must once again face Wisconsin.

 KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — The good news is Nebraska earned the No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The bad news for the Huskers is they will have to go through Wisconsin, the No. 4 overall seed, if they want to return to the Final Four.

Nebraska has lost all six sets against the Big Ten Conference champion Badgers this season.

The Huskers open up with MAC champion Ball State (20-11) in the first round Friday at the Devaney Center. Missouri (21-7) and Northern Iowa (24-10) meet in the other first-round match in Lincoln.

