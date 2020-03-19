LINCOLN — In an alternate universe, the Nebraska volleyball team would have spent this weekend on the beaches of Hawaii.

However, much like everything else in the sports world, those plans were upended when the beach season came to an abrupt end last week. Now the Huskers are spread out across the country not knowing when they will play together again.

On the podcast "Conversation with the Cooks," Nebraska coach John Cook said he met with the team last Friday and gave them the option to return home.

“Some have left. Some are still here,” Cook said on the podcast. “But I think everybody is trying to figure out what the heck is going on and how to deal with this.”

Cook said he was worried about limits in air travel, but most of the team drove home — as far as Dallas and Indiana. Even with the training table open and the weight room available to small groups, most of the team left to be with their families.

Following spring break, Nebraska was scheduled to start its spring indoor practices, which were to culminate with a match on April 25 against Northern Colorado in front of a sold-out crowd at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island. On Monday, the spring match was canceled.

Cook said he hopes to get some of those practices back in either May or June to help acclimate the players back into form. The missed spring training isn’t as vital if they can get practice time to round into form before fall camp in August.

The lack of a solid schedule moving forward reminded Cook of the uncertainty and fear following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in 2001, his second season at Nebraska.

“No one really wanted to practice (back then). They were in shock and like zombies,” Cook said.” That’s what it feels like now. Everybody is kind of like in a daze. What’s going on and how do I deal with it? What’s the best thing to do?”

While the initial plan was to regroup on April 6, Cook said he is more optimistic that they could possibly regroup in mid-May and begin summer workouts. In the meantime, Brian Kmitta, the Director of Olympic Sports Performance, gave the players workouts they could do on their own and outdoors.

The practice plans aren’t the only plans up in the air. The Big Ten hasn’t released its fall schedule yet and depending on how much travel Nebraska has, it might be forced to make changes to the non-conference schedule to reduce travel expenses and costs.

While Nebraska returns all its main contributors from last season, it could add a few players via transfer. However, all on-campus recruiting has been suspended until April. As for the three incoming freshmen, they are left with less direction as they cannot do workouts and most of the high school spring seasons, whether that be club volleyball or track and field, are on hold.

After giving the players a week to settle in at home and feel safe, Cook plans to have video calls with the players to start laying out their individual goals and work on team building.

When activity does start to return to normal, Cook said he expects a strong response from the fans as they work toward a return trip to the Final Four in Omaha this December.

“When everything does get back, people are going to appreciate Nebraska sports even more,” Cook said. “Because when it’s taken away, people are going to be craving it.”

