Nebraska volleyball played its spring match last year in front of a sold-out crowd in McCook.

LINCOLN — Nebraska volleyball is headed back to Grand Island.

After teasing its announcement during the past week with a buried treasure theme, the Huskers unveiled Monday they will play their annual spring volleyball match against Northern Colorado at the Heartland Events Center on April 25 at 6 p.m.

This will be NU’s third spring match in Grand Island after playing there in 2011 and 2015. The 2015 match sold out the Heartland Events Center with a crowd of 6,006 against Kansas State. The Huskers played Wichita State in 2011 and drew a crowd of 5,522.

In the past decade, the Huskers have played matches in McCook (2019), Kearney (2017), Ogallala (2016), Wayne (2014) and Norfolk (2012).

Tickets will go on sale Wednesday through Ticketmaster and the Heartland Events Center box office. Purchases are limited to eight tickers per person.

Nebraska reached the Elite Eight for the eighth straight year in 2019 and returns every starter from last year’s team, including All-America seniors Lauren Stivrins and Lexi Sun.

The Bears went 26-8 last season and won the Big Sky Conference. They lost to Hawaii in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Northern Colorado features four native Nebraskans on its 2020 roster: Kenedy Schaecher of Gretna, Michaela Boon of Cortland, Lauren Hinrichs of Doniphan and Jadyn McCartney of Chadron.

