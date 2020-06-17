Another Kubik, also a volleyball star from Iowa, is headed west across the Missouri River to play for the Huskers. 

Outside hitter Hayden Kubik, younger sister of Big Ten and national freshman of the year Madi Kubik, announced on Twitter Wednesday afternoon that she had committed to NU.

She's one of the nation's top prospects in the 2022 class after logging 400 kills as a sophomore at West Des Moines Valley High School. Her 4.0 kills per set aren't quite off the charts like Madi's 5.5 and 5.16 as a junior and senior in high school, but her game is similar. 

"I am so excited to announce that I have verbally committed to continue my education and volleyball career at the University of Nebraska!" Kubik wrote on Twitter. "I want to thank my coaches, family, friends, and teammates for helping me along this journey."

According to Prep Dig, Kubik is the No. 1 prospect in Iowa. 

By the time she arrives at NU, her older sister will be a senior. 

