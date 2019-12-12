MADISON, Wis. — When Nebraska and Hawaii meet on Friday afternoon, it won’t be the first time the two schools have played volleyball this year.
In March, Nebraska traveled to Hawaii to play a series of beach volleyball duals, including three against the Rainbow Wahine. Hawaii won 14 of the 15 matches — only Nicklin Hames and Lauren Stivrins picked up a win against the No. 1 Hawaii team.
Now, those same Huskers will take on Hawaii more in its element — indoors in the cold upper Midwest. While only senior setter Norene Iosia played on the Hawaii beach team, the style of play Hawaii plays on the hard court is quite similar to the sand.
“They are super beachy,” Stivrins said. “They do have a lot of shots. I’m excited to go out there and show them what a Big Ten block looks like and a Big Ten back row. I’m excited for this matchup”
The No. 5 seeded Huskers will take on No. 12 Hawaii on Friday at 3:30 p.m. at the UW Fieldhouse, with the match streamed on ESPN3. Wisconsin and Texas A&M play in the other semifinal, which will start at 1 p.m. and be shown on ESPNU.
The Rainbow Wahine are led by Robyn Ah Mow, a Hawaii native, who also played at the school from 1993-96 and served as an assistant 2011-15.
“I grew up there. I was born there, raised there. I played there and now I’m coaching there,” Ah Mow said. “There’s a lot of pride coming all the way here. This is the farthest we’ve made it in the past three years since I’ve been coaching.”
Hawaii and Nebraska are two of the only 10 teams to win NCAA championships. The Rainbow Wahine’s last time came in 1987 under the guidance of Dave Shoji, who retired following the 2016 season after 42 years and 1,202 wins at Hawaii.
The last time the teams met in the indoor season was Oct. 21, 2007, when NU swept the Rainbow Wahine. They’ve met twice in the NCAA tournament, with NU prevailing in the national semifinals in 2000 on its way to a national title and Hawaii winning in four sets in a 2002 regional final in Lincoln.
“When I think about Hawaii and Nebraska, those are two great traditional programs. It’s an honor to play Hawaii,” Nebraska coach John Cook said. “Besides the match, there is a lot of tradition that goes with it. All we are missing is Dave Shoji, but Robyn is doing a great job.”
Hawaii’s top two attackers are both freshmen: outside hitter Hanna Hellvig and middle blocker Amber Igiede, but the key to the Wahine attack is their two senior setters: Iosia and Bailey Choy. They are the only Hawaii players to play in every set this season. They lead the team in aces and are No. 1 and No. 3 in digs, respectively.
Cook said Hawaii presents a unique challenge and doesn’t remind him of any team they’ve faced this season.
“You have big hitters, small hitters. Hitters that hit hard. Hitters that move it around so they give you a lot of looks,” Cook said. “Typically, Hawaii, they play hard. If you ever watched Robyn play, she was a fierce competitor, and I can see where she has instilled that in her team.”
They just wanna have fun
One of the things this Nebraska team won’t be accused of is taking one another too seriously. They celebrate points big, make faces at one another and enjoy one another’s company whether they are on the court or the bench.
Cook said sometimes the players can get too squirrely, but he appreciates that the fun comes out of playing at a high level with people they enjoy spending time with.
“Sometimes I’m sitting there watching them and I forget about coaching. I’m just enjoying watching them compete” Cook said. “These guys like playing with each other, and sometimes they’re a little too much fun for me. They’re a little over my fun level schedule, but they enjoy it and I think they like playing with each other.”
Hames said the tight bonds developed through the adversity they’ve faced this season, starting with dealing with unfamiliar surroundings in China.
“We just have that ultimate trust in each other that I don’t know if any other team does,” Hames said. “I think it’s so fun to see that. When you watch it, you want to be part of it.”
All in the family
Stivrins isn’t the only member of her family participating in the tournament this year. Her sister, Amber, is a freshman outside hitter for Louisville. The Cardinals were one of three unseeded teams to survive the opening weekend and will play at No. 2 Texas on Friday.
Last week, their mother, Claire, was at Western Kentucky to watch Louisville, but she’ll watch Lauren in Wisconsin. Their father, Alex, had the opposite travel schedule and is in Texas this weekend.
Amber was named to the ACC freshman team and finished with 13 kills in the Cardinals upset of the No. 15 Hilltoppers.
“She’s just excited to be where she is as she should be,” Lauren said. “I said to take it in because it’s a really cool experience and it goes by super fast. I’m very proud of her and I can’t wait to see what they do.”
No. 4 Wisconsin
Record: 24-6
Conference record, finish: 18-2, first in Big Ten
Coaches poll ranking: 5
Coach: Kelly Sheffield, 457-157 overall, 18 years; 184-48 at Wisconsin, 7 years
Northeast Region awards: Molly Haggerty, OH, Jr.; Sydney Hilley, S, Jr.; Grace Loberg, OH, Jr.; Dana Rettke, MB, Jr.; Rettke was player of the year and Sheffield was coach of the year.
NCAA tourney results: def. Illinois 3-0, def. UCLA 3-0
Quote: “I think our backcourt players, anchored by Tiffany (Clark) over here, isn’t just the most underrated part of our team — it might actually be the best part of our team. Our offensive numbers are pretty high, and that’s all started with the first touch. Everyone within our team appreciates how tough, how talented and how resilient they are.” — Wisconsin coach Kelly Sheffield
No. 5 Nebraska
Record: 27-4
Conference record, finish: 17-3, tied for second in Big Ten
Coaches poll ranking: 6
Coach: John Cook, 748-153 overall, 27 years; 587-80 at Nebraska, 20 years
North Region awards: Nicklin Hames, S, So.; Madi Kubik, OH, Fr.; Lauren Stivrins, MB, Jr.; Lexi Sun, OH, Jr.; Kubik was freshman of the year.
NCAA tourney results: def. Ball State 3-0, def. Missouri 3-1.
Quote: “We’ve been doing a great job defensively all year. I think we just need to play our game and not worry about what goes on on the other side of the net. If we do that, we’re pretty much unstoppable.” — Junior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins
No. 12 Hawaii
Record: 26-3
Conference record, finish: 14-2, first in Big West
Coaches poll ranking: 18
Coach: Robyn Ah Mow, 62-20 at Hawaii/overall, 3 years
Pacific North Region awards: Norene Iosia, S, Sr; Honorable mention: Hannah Hellvig, OH, Fr; Amber Igiede, MB, Fr.; Ah Mowi was coach of the year.
NCAA tourney results: def. Northern Colorado 3-1, def. San Diego 3-0
Quote: “When you play for this university, you’re playing for something far more than just the school. The whole state of Hawaii is all behind us. ... Going through all the travel that we have to do, like, we’re in the snow. We don’t even deal with cold. So going through this whole journey, it hits a different way.” — senior setter Norene Iosia
No. 13 Texas A&M
Record: 23-7
Conference record, finish: 13-5, tied for third in SEC
Coaches poll ranking: 25
Coach: Bird Kuhn, 40-20 at A&M/overall, 2 years
South Region awards: Camille Conner, S, Jr.; Camila Gomez, L, Sr.; Hollann Hans, OH, Sr.; Makena Patterson, MB, Jr.
NCAA tourney results: def. St. John’s 3-0, def. Rice 3-1
Quote: “Camille (Connor) is definitely an aggressive, offensive-minded setter. ... When she gets into attack mode and we need her, I start calling her ‘McKill,’ because she needs to get kills herself. But she knows that balance now, and I think that’s the biggest thing about her game this fall and this season, is she knows and she can feel more in the match and in the game.” — Texas A&M coach Bird Kuhn
