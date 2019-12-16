Capri Davis

Capri Davis played in 26 matches as a freshman in 2018, but took a leave of absence from the team during her sophomore season.

Capri Davis, who took a medical leave of absence from the Nebraska volleyball team in October, has signed with Texas, Longhorns coach Jerritt Elliott announced Monday.

Davis is from Mansfield, Texas, which is a suburb in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. She'll join the Longhorns this spring.

"She's an explosive athlete from the state of Texas that we are thrilled to get into our gym," Elliott said in a press release. "We are very excited to welcome her to our family."

After a breakout scrimmage followed by solid performances in the opening weekend this season, Davis missed five matches for Nebraska the next two weeks because of an abdominal muscle strain. She also missed the Rutgers match Oct. 2 because of an illness.

Then on Oct. 23, NU coach John Cook announced that Davis would be leaving the team indefinitely, but did not provide a specific reason.

"Thank you Nebraska for the support and words of encouragement for the past two years," Davis wrote on Twitter. "To the coaching staff, my team, academic support and everyone in between, I appreciate you all for helping me grow and excel in this environment."

In the nine matches she played in this season, she was averaging 1.4 kills per set and hitting .174. As a freshman in 2018, Davis played in 26 matches with three starts and recorded 79 kills.

