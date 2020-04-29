Nebraska great Jordan Larson is taking a lead role in an upstart professional volleyball league scheduled to launch next year.
Larson was one of the first three players to sign with Athletes Unlimited Volleyball along with fellow U.S. national teammates Foluke Akinradewo and Molly McCage. All three will be on the league's player advisory board to help determine which athletes are invited to join and set the league's rules and policies.
Larson will also serve on the Athletes Unlimited advisory board. Athletes Unlimited is also starting a pro softball league with more sports to follow. Joining Larson on the board are notable athletes like Kevin Durant, Abby Wambach and Caroline Wozniacki, among others.
The volleyball league — which is officially sanctioned by USA Volleyball and would be the only professional women's indoor volleyball league in the country — is set to begin play in February 2021. It will feature 48 players from the U.S. national team, other accomplished pros and recent NCAA graduates. All games will be played in one city at the same venue.
The league takes a player-focused approach to team sports. Athletes will earn points based on team wins and individual accomplishments. The team rosters will change each week with the top four players in the standings serving as captains and drafting their squads.
Larson, who was recently selected to the Nebraska Athletic Hall of Fame, was a three-time All-American with the Huskers and helped lead them to the 2006 national championship.
Since college, Larson has played professionally overseas and has won two Olympic medals. The product of Hooper, Nebraska, has also been twice named the USA Volleyball female indoor player of the year.
Jordan Larson was announced as the second member of the 2020 Nebraska athletic hall of fame class on Wednesday.
