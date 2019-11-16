LINCOLN — After taking Iowa’s best shot for three sets Saturday night, Nebraska went back to playing its brand of volleyball and avoided what would have been a historic volleyball loss.
Only three times since the schools first played in 1976 had the Hawkeyes won a set off the Huskers — in 1978, 1987 and 2018. Nebraska swept Iowa 3-0 Nov. 9 in Iowa City.
The Hawkeyes won two sets Saturday before a stunned crowd of 8,425 at the Devaney Center. Nebraska rallied for decisive wins in sets four and five to earn a 25-20, 23-25, 25-27, 25-18, 15-6 victory and stay in the hunt for the Big Ten championship.
“Iowa played really well tonight,” Nebraska coach John Cook said. “That was a completely different team than what we saw seven days ago. It’s like being in a prizefight and we got a haymaker from the very first play.
“We started pressing a little bit, and Iowa really took it to us and played great. Then we found a way to turn the momentum, smooth out, play a little cleaner.”
Nebraska (22-3) won the first set, but Iowa came out swinging. The Hawkeyes (9-18) took a four-point lead six times, the first coming at 10-6. But Iowa hit a cold stretch after taking a 17-13 lead.
By scoring eight of the next nine points, Nebraska took a 21-18 lead. The first five points in that stretch all were unforced errors by the Hawkeyes; the Huskers grabbed their first advantage at 18-17 since leading 3-2.
The Huskers scored the final four points on two kills apiece from Jazz Sweet and Callie Schwarzenbach.
Sweet said none of Nebraska’s points came easy in the first three sets as Iowa bounced back to take a 2-1 lead by winning sets two and three.
“They definitely just went for it,” Sweet said. “They turned their serves up, they were making a lot of hustle plays, covering a lot of balls that we blocked. They had a great defensive night; they were in system a lot. They definitely just went for it and pushed hard.”
Cook said the Huskers were pressing in the middle two sets, and that extra pressure created some uncharacteristic lapses.
“I cannot remember the last time I saw our team in the net seven times,” Cook said. “It’s a lack of focus and discipline.”
Everything that wasn’t working in sets two and three got better in the final two sets as the Huskers adjusted their defense and began hitting more like they had in the opening set.
While the Huskers hit .263 for the match, the first set went off at a .325 clip. Sets two and three were far below NU standards — .179 and .178, respectively — before the Huskers rebounded to hit .255 in the fourth set.
Nebraska led by nine points twice, but after the lead got to 19-10, Iowa pulled within five by scoring the next four points. That’s as close as the Hawkeyes came before Nebraska forced the decisive fifth set.
The Huskers were at their best in the final set. They took a 7-4 lead before outscoring Iowa 8-2 in the final 10 points to extend their all-time record against Iowa to 31-0.
“We hit nine kills, no errors, 15 attempts, and I don’t think they had one in-system pass,” Cook said. “They turned it up a notch.”
The Huskers, 14-2 in the Big Ten, hit the road again for matches against 14-2 Minnesota and 15-1 Wisconsin next weekend. They hope to build their six-match winning streak to eight before returning home for the final two matches of the regular season against Maryland and Ohio State Nov. 29 and 30.
Iowa (9-18, 3-13)................20 25 27 18 6
At Nebraska (22-3, 14-2).....25 23 25 25 15
IU (kills-aces-blocks): Buzzerio 18-2-1, Jones 10-1-2, Clayton 2-0-3, Schmidt 10-0-0, Boyer 0-2-0, Johnston 1-0-0, Hansen 6-0-1, Hughes 10-0-1. Totals 57-5-8.
NU: Hames 5-0-2, Kubik 19-1-1, Sun 8-0-1, Sweet 18-0-1, Schwarzenbach 9-0-2, Stivrins 15-0-2, Knuckles 0-1-0, Miller 0-2-0. Totals 74-2-9.
Set assists: IU 52 (Buzzerio 20, Lowes 22, Slagle 1, Clayton 1, Johnston 7), NU 64 (Hames 55, Kubik 1, Sun 1, Stivrins 1, Knuckles 4, Miller 2).
