MADISON, Wis. — No. 10 Wisconsin scored in each half to down Nebraska 2-0 on Sunday.

The Badgers outshot NU 10-7, including 7-2 on shots on goal. Aubrei Corder made four saves for the Huskers.

Wisconsin, 7-0-1 in league play, has shut out five of its last six opponents. ​

The loss drops Nebraska to 3-5-2 in Big Ten play. NU has 11 points in the Big Ten standings and is in a three-way tie for sixth place. The top eight teams at the end of the regular advance to the conference tourney.​

Nebraska will play its regular-season finale on Oct. 27 at home against Penn State at 1:05 p.m.

