ST. PAUL, Minn. — Nebraska got a first-half goal from Meg Brandt and the Huskers earned a 1-1 draw at Minnesota on Thursday.
Brandt has scored three goals in the past three games as she put the Huskers in front in the 20th minute. The Gophers answered early in the second half on a goal by Nikki Albrecht.
Minnesota outshot the Huskers 17-12, including 13-6 after halftime.
Aubrei Corder made six saves for the Huskers, giving her 241 for her career. That moves her past Erin Miller into second place on NU's career saves list.
Nebraska stays on the road as it faces No. 10 Wisconsin at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Nebraska (4-8-4, 3-4-2)..........1 0 0 0 - 1
Minnesota (2-10-4, 1-5-2).......0 1 0 0 - 1
Goals: N, Brandt; M, Albrecht
