LINCOLN — Penn State scored in the 11th minute and handed Nebraska a 1-0 loss in the Huskers' regular-season finale.

Sam Coffey scored the lone goal off an assist from Ally Schlegel. Nebraska's Brenna Ochoa had a shot bounce off the post late in the first half.

Penn State outshot NU 9-6 on the day. Nebraska senior goalkeeper Aubrei Corder finished with four saves to increase her career total to 249, which is the second most in program history. She made her school-record 80th start, as well.

The top eight teams in the standings advance to the Big Ten tournament as the field will be announced Wednesday.

NU is in a four-way tie for seventh place. The Huskers had a 1-4-2 record in October.

Penn State (12-6-1, 8-3-0)....1 0 — 1

Nebraska (4-10-4, 3-6-2)......0 0 — 0

Goals: PS, Coffey

