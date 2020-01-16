Sinclaire Miramontez and Meg Brandt selected in NWSL college draft

Sinclaire Miramontez, the 27th overall pick, went to the North Carolina Courage in the third round.

 Chris Machian/THE WORLD-HERALD

Two former Nebraska players were selected in the NWSL college draft Thursday.

Sinclaire Miramontez, the 27th overall pick, went to the North Carolina Courage in the third round, and Meg Brandt was drafted 34th overall by Reign FC.

Miramontez started 76 games at Nebraska, scored five career goals and was a three-time All-Big Ten selection.

Brandt made 77 starts and scored 12 career goals. She was named to the All-Big Ten third team in 2017.

NU was one of eight schools with multiple players picked in the draft.

