GENEVA, Ohio — Two Huskers won gold medals on the final day of the Big Ten indoor track and field championships as Nebraska’s men finished fourth and the NU women finished 10th.

Brent Wetovick won the 600 meters in a personal-best 1:16.81 on Saturday, while Ieva Turke won the triple jump with a leap of 42 feet, 11 inches.

Luke Siedhoff finished second in the 60-meter hurdles in 7.79 seconds, and Burger Lambrechts was runner-up in the shot put at 63-9.

George Kusche was third in the mile, running 4:09.68, and Terrol Wilson won bronze in the triple jump at 50-1¼.

Indiana won the men’s title, and Ohio State won on the women’s side.

