LINCOLN — Nebraska won two events Friday on the first day of the Frank Sevigne Invitational.
James Joycey set a personal best in the weight throw with a toss of 67 feet, 10¾ inches to finish with the top collegiate mark at the meet.
Ieva Turke won the women’s long jump with a season-best 19-8¾ for her second individual win of the indoor season.
The meet continues Saturday.
