Nebraska senior Tristen Edwards went 7 for 16 at the plate last week during the Huskers’ five games at the Troy Cox Classic in New Mexico, earning her the Big Ten player of the week award Monday.
Edwards drove in five runs and scored nine times. She had four home runs and two doubles for a 1.313 slugging percentage and posted a .550 on-base percentage.
It was the fourth time Edwards has been honored as the conference player of the week.
