CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. — Nebraska dropped a pair of games, 10-2 to No. 3 Oklahoma and 4-1 to BYU, Friday during the opening day of the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic​.

In the opener, Oklahoma scored 10 runs on 10 hits in the first two innings.

Nebraska's lone runs came on a two-run home run by Keana Pola in the second inning. It was her first homer as a Husker.

BYU then scored twice in the seventh inning to put away its 4-1 win.

Trailing 2-0, the Huskers rallied in the fourth inning. Ally Riley hit a one-out RBI double and the Huskers had runners at second and third with one out. After a forceout at home, a walk loaded the bases. But Tristen Edwards popped out to left to end the inning.

Edwards had two of NU's five hits against BYU. Olivia Ferrell pitched the first four innings and took the loss.

Nebraska will play two more games Saturday, facing California at 4:30 p.m. and Washington at 7.

Nebraska...................020  00—  2    3  2

Oklahoma (9-1).........640  0x—10  10  0

W: Vestal, 1-0. L: Wallace, 1-2. 2B: NU, Owen. OU, Elam, Donihoo. HR: NU, Pola.

BYU (7-5).................011  000  2—4  7  1

Nebraska (5-6)........000  100   0—1  5  3

W: Paulson, 4-1. L: Ferrell, 2-2. 2B: NU, Riley. HR: BYU, Epensea.​

