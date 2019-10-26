Fairview, Ill. — Nebraska moved into second place at the Bearcat Hammer Open after going 3-2 Saturday.

The Huskers opened with a win against Wisconsin-Whitewater (906-873), then lost to McKendree 1,102-966. NU scored 867 in a win against Belmont Abbey and beat Dominican 1,172-746. The Huskers finished the day with a 850-836 loss to Central Missouri.

McKendree leads the meet with a total pinfall of 10,527. Nebraska is next at 9,542.

The Huskers will begin tournament play Sunday morning against McKendree.​

