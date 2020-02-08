Nebraska softball coach Rhonda Revelle recorded her 1,000th career win Saturday afternoon.
The milestone was achieved with NU's 16-3 win over UTEP at the Troy Cox Classic in Las Cruses, New Mexico.
The Huskers and Miners remained even at 1-1 from the first inning until the fourth, where the Huskers scored four runs to pull away. Nebraska continued to dominate, scoring five runs in the fourth and six in the fifth.
Revelle had recorded her 999th win earlier Saturday, when the Huskers defeated Bradley 8-1 at the Troy Classic.
Revelle became the winningest coach in Nebraska Athletics history in 2013 and remains so to this day. She was inducted into the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2010, and has been named coach of the year in three conferences (Big Eight in 1995, Big 12 in 1998, Big Ten in 2014).
