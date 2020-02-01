SEATTLE — Nebraska sophomore George Kusche now owns the fastest mile time in school history regardless of track size.
Kusche ran a time of 3:57.93 to finish third at the Washington Invitational on Saturday. He was the top collegiate finisher in the event.
Last season, Kusche became the first Husker to run a sub-4:00 mile on a standard 200-meter track. His time Saturday came on an oversized track.
