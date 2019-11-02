Houston — Nebraska dropped into second place at the Track Kat Klash after going 2-3 Saturday.
The Huskers opened with losses to Louisiana Tech (982-887), McKendree (951-937) and Arkansas State (1,047-944) before finishing with a pair of wins against Texas Southern (1,052-824) and North Carolina A&T (987-956).
The Huskers have a pinfall total of 9,754. McKendree is first with 9,808.
Nebraska will face McKendree Sunday morning.
