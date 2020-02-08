LINCOLN — A record run in the 3,000 meters highlighted eight titles by the Nebraska track and field team at the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational on Saturday.
Sophomore George Kusche shattered his own school record by more than six seconds as he ran 7:50.93 to win the 3,000-meter title. Kusche’s time leads the Big Ten and ranks No. 3 in the nation this season.
Kusche set the previous record of 7:57.16 on an oversized track. David Adams had held the standard-track record of 7:58.62 since 2011.
Kusche’s record run at the Devaney Center came one week after he set the outright school record in the mile with a time of 3:57.93 at the Washington Invitational.
Brent Wetovick, a freshman from Fullerton, Nebraska, continued his unbeaten season with a win in the 600 meters. He ran a personal-best 1:18.18 on Saturday and has won all seven collegiate races in which he has run.
The Huskers’ other winners Saturday were Ieva Turke in the women’s triple jump, Burger Lambrechts in the men’s shot put, Kristina Insingo in the women’s shot put, Erika Freyhof in the women’s 3,000, Madison Yerigan in the women’s high jump and the Husker men in the 1,600-meter relay.
The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes
The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.