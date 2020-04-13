Nebraska senior Raquel Orozco was named the National Tenpin Coaches Association player of the year Monday, making her the 10th Husker to win the award.
Orozco finished last season with a team-high 211.9 average, which ranks ninth on NU’s single-season chart. She had five top-10 finishes over nine events.
Orozco was also named a first-team All-American for the third time. NU sophomore Cassidy Ray was chosen as an honorable mention.
