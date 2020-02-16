ATLANTA — Tristen Edwards opened the game with a single, but it wouldn’t be until Sunday’s sixth inning that the Huskers got another runner on base against Boston College’s Susannah Anderson.

Though Olivia Ferrell kept NU close, allowing four hits through six innings, her offense couldn’t mount a rally as the Huskers closed the Big Ten/ACC Challenge with a 2-0 loss.

Besides Brooke Andrews’ one-out double, Nebraska’s other baserunner came on a one-out walk in the seventh as Anderson struck out six to outduel Ferrell (2-1), who recorded five strikeouts and scattered four hits.

The Golden Eagles (3-6), meanwhile, got all the offense they’d need with a solo homer in the third inning.

The Huskers (5-4) are back in action next weekend, opening the Mary Nutter Classic against second-ranked Oklahoma — last year’s national runner-up — at 12:30 p.m. Friday. The three-day tournament in Palm Springs, California, features three of the eight WCWS teams from last year — NU faces top-ranked Washington on Saturday and No. 8 Florida on Sunday.

