GENEVA, Ohio — Nebraska’s Alencar Pereira set a school record while winning the men’s weight throw Friday on the first day of the Big Ten indoor championships.
Pereira won the conference title with a throw of 72 feet, 6¼ inches, beating Nick Percy’s record of 71-2 set in 2018. Pereira’s throw rankes No. 9 in the NCAA this season.
The Husker men scored 22 team points Friday to sit in third behind Indiana and Minnesota.
The NU women are sixth with 18 points. Ieva Turke earned 17 of those points by finishing second in the long jump with a a season-best leap of 19-11.
The Big Ten meet continues Saturday.
