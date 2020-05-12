Nebraska middle distance runner Brent Wetovick was named the Big Ten men's indoor freshman of the year on Tuesday by the league's head coaches.

High jumper Mayson Conner earned the honor last season, marking the second consecutive year a Nebraska athlete has won the award.

The native of Fullerton, Neb., won the Big Ten indoor title in the 600 meters with a personal-best time of 1:16.81, the No. 4 time in school history. 

Wetovick ran in nine races as a freshman and won eight of them. He captured three titles in the 600 meters, a pair of 800-meter titles, was on two winning 1,600-meter relay teams and ran a leg in a winning distance medley relay.

The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes

The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.

1 of 106