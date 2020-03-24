Nebraska's Taylor Houchin was named a first-team All-American on vault by the Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association on Tuesday.
Houchin qualified for the award by holding one of the eight highest National Qualifying Scores throughout the regular season.
Houchin held an NQS of 9.93, which was the third-highest in the country. Houchin also tied her career-high on the event of 9.975 on Jan. 9 at Southern Utah. The senior recorded a score of 9.90 or higher eight times through the 2020 season. She also held the highest NQS on vault of any gymnast in the Big Ten.
The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes
The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.