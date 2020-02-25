The Nebraska rifle team qualified for the NCAA championships, the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Rifle Committee announced Tuesday.
The Huskers — who missed out in 2019 after a run of six consecutive appearances — qualifed fourth out of the eight teams in the field.
Kentucky was the top qualifier, followed by TCU and West Virginia. Akron, Murray State, Navy and Air Force will also compete at the championships, which will take place March 13-14 in Lexington, Kentucky.
