Nebraska pole vaulter Maddie Holland is one of five athletes to receive the Wilma Rudolph Student-Athlete Achievement Award, which honors athletes who have overcome great personal, academic or emotional odds to achieve academic success while participating in college sports.

Holland was honored after battling an eating disorder and anxiety throughout high school and college.

As a freshman at Nebraska in 2018, she finished seventh in the pole vault at the Big Ten indoor championships, with a mark of 13 feet, 2 1⁄2 inches. She redshirted in 2019 to get help with her personal battles and returned in 2020.

Holland is a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar, Academic All-Big Ten selection and Tom Osborne Citizenship Team member.

