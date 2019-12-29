LINCOLN — Haanif Cheatham scored 17 points and freshman post Yvan Ouedraogo contributed his first double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds as Nebraska closed nonconference play with a 73-52 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Huskers held the Islanders (4-9) to 31.7-percent shooting and forced 21 turnovers in improving to 6-7 entering a Big Ten home game Friday night against Rutgers.

Cam Mack added 10 points, five assists and three steals for the Huskers. Matej Kavas also had 10.

Jordan Hairston paced the Islanders with 19 points.

