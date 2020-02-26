Wisconsin transfer Kobe King commits to Nebraska basketball

Wisconsin guard Kobe King averaged 10 points per game with 2.8 rebounds as a sophomore.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

LINCOLN — Nebraska landed another commitment to its 2020 recruiting class on Wednesday, and he is a former Big Ten foe.

Kobe King — who left Wisconsin in the middle of this season — is coming to Nebraska, a source confirmed to The World-Herald. King played three seasons at Wisconsin and averaged 10 points per game with 2.8 rebounds as a sophomore. NU will submit a waiver for his immediate eligibility. If that is denied, he’ll sit out one year and will have two seasons to play.

King and the Huskers have been in talks for weeks about a visit, but King chose to commit on Wednesday anyway. A source said there is not currently a visit set up before he enrolls after this semester.

Nebraska’s 2020 class now has three members: King, Western Nebraska Community College guard Teddy Allen and Lat Mayen from Chipola College.

The Huskers have two graduating seniors in Haanif Cheatham and Matej Kavas, meaning NU technically has one too many scholarships. But walk-on Charlie Easley’s scholarship is just for this semester, and could be given to any of the incoming players from the 2020 recruiting class.

King was a 3-star recruit out of high school, according to 247sports, and rated the No. 42 shooting guard. He’s from La Crosse, Wisconsin.

Meet the 2019-20 Nebraska men's basketball team

chris.heady@owh.com, 402-444-1201,

twitter.com/heady_chris

Tags

Chris Heady covers Husker football and is the Nebraska men's basketball beat writer. He started at The World-Herald in 2017. Follow him on Twitter @heady_chris. Email: chris.heady@owh.com.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started