Wisconsin transfer Kobe King commits to Nebraska basketball

LINCOLN — Nebraska landed another commitment to its 2020 recruiting class on Wednesday, and he is a former Big Ten foe.
Kobe King — who left Wisconsin in the middle of this season — is coming to Nebraska, a source confirmed to The World-Herald. King played three seasons at Wisconsin and averaged 10 points per game with 2.8 rebounds as a sophomore. NU will submit a waiver for his immediate eligibility. If that is denied, he’ll sit out one year and will have two seasons to play.
King and the Huskers have been in talks for weeks about a visit, but King chose to commit on Wednesday anyway. A source said there is not currently a visit set up before he enrolls after this semester.
Nebraska’s 2020 class now has three members: King, Western Nebraska Community College guard Teddy Allen and Lat Mayen from Chipola College.
The Huskers have two graduating seniors in Haanif Cheatham and Matej Kavas, meaning NU technically has one too many scholarships. But walk-on Charlie Easley’s scholarship is just for this semester, and could be given to any of the incoming players from the 2020 recruiting class.
King was a 3-star recruit out of high school, according to 247sports, and rated the No. 42 shooting guard. He’s from La Crosse, Wisconsin.
Nov. 5: UC Riverside 66, NU 47
Nov. 9: Southern Utah 79, NU 78 (2OT)
Nov. 15: NU 90, South Dakota State 73
Nov. 22: NU 93, Southern 86 (OT) Cayman Islands Classic
» Nov. 25: NU 82, Washington State 71
» Nov. 26: George Mason 85, NU 66
» Nov. 27: NU 74, South Florida 67 Big Ten/ACC Challenge
» Dec. 4: Georgia Tech 73, NU 56
Dec. 7: Creighton 95, NU 76
Dec. 13: Indiana 96, NU 90 (OT)
Dec. 15: NU 70, Purdue 56
Dec. 21: North Dakota 75, NU 74
Dec. 29: NU 73, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 52
Jan. 3: Rutgers 79, NU 62
Jan. 7: NU 76, Iowa 70
Jan. 11: Northwestern 62, NU 57
Jan. 14: Ohio State 80, NU 68
Jan. 18: Indiana 82, NU 74
Jan. 21: Wisconsin 82, NU 68
Jan. 25: Rutgers 75, NU 72
Jan. 28: Michigan 79, NU 68
Feb. 1: Penn State 76, NU 64
Feb. 8: Iowa 96, NU 72
Feb. 11: Maryland 72, NU 70
Feb. 15: Wisconsin 81, NU 64
Feb. 20: Michigan State 86, NU 65
Feb. 24: Illinois 71, NU 59
Feb. 27: Ohio State, 8 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)
March 1: Northwestern, 3:15 p.m. (BTN)
March 5: at Michigan, 5:30 p.m. (FS1)
March 8: at Minnesota, noon (BTN)
