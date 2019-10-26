WICHITA, Kan. — Nebraska lost 89-75 to Wichita State in a closed scrimmage Saturday afternoon.
The teams worked against full-court and zone defenses before the 40-minute scrimmage. In that, the Shockers dominated the undersized Huskers on the boards 51-36. WSU had 17 offensive rebounds and nine 3-pointers.
Neither team released a box score.
Junior college transfer Cam Mack led NU with 17 points and a team-high six rebounds and six assists. Seattle University transfer Matej Kavas was 5 for 8 from 3-point range and had 15 points. Junior college transfer Jervay Green added 14 points.
Junior college transfer Trey Wade — a 6-foot-6 guard — led Wichita State with 18 points with 11 rebounds. Erik Stevenson hit four 3-pointers and scored 17 points.
The Shockers went 22-15 last season with a trip to the NIT semifinal. Coach Gregg Marshall returned three starters and seven total rotation players from that team.
“It was a great opportunity for us to play a big, strong, physical team like Wichita State,” Fred Hoiberg said in a press release. “I thought we had some good moments, and also had some things that we can certainly learn from today.”
Nebraska's Akol Arop run drills with teammates during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Head basketball coach Fred Hoiberg addresses the media during a press conference after Nebraska's basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Dachon Burke Jr. and Haanif Cheatham address the media during a press conference after Nebraska's basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Dachon Burke Jr. addresses the media during a press conference after Nebraska's basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Head basketball coach Fred Hoiberg addresses the media during a press conference after Nebraska's basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Head basketball coach Fred Hoiberg addresses the media during a press conference after Nebraska's basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Head basketball coach Fred Hoiberg addresses the media during a press conference after Nebraska's basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Head basketball coach Fred Hoiberg addresses the media during a press conference after Nebraska's basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Dachon Burke Jr. and Haanif Cheatham address the media during a press conference after Nebraska's basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Head basketball coach Fred Hoiberg addresses the media during a press conference after Nebraska's basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Head basketball coach Fred Hoiberg addresses the media during a press conference after Nebraska's basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Dachon Burke Jr. and Haanif Cheatham address the media during a press conference after Nebraska's basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Haanif Cheatham addresses the media during a press conference after Nebraska's basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Haanif Cheatham addresses the media during a press conference after Nebraska's basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Head basketball coach Fred Hoiberg addresses the media during a press conference after Nebraska's basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Kevin Cross talks with head coach Fred Hoiberg during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Samari Curtis participates in the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Jace Piatkowski collides during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Jervay Green collides with graduate manager John Harris Jr. during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Jervay Green stretches with teammates during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg delivers fist bumps to staff members during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Derrick Walker takes a shot during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Jace Piatkowski stretches during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Dalano Banton takes a shot during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Haanif Cheatham rebounds a ball over Samari Curtis during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Haanif Cheatham stretches during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Haanif Cheatham rebounds a ball during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Dachon Burke Jr. takes a shot during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Assistant coach Doc Sadler looks on during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Shamiel Stevenson takes a shot during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Bret Porter goes in for a layup during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Thorir Thorbjarnarson reaches for a layup during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Akol Arop looks to rebound during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Shamiel Stevenson takes a shot during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Charlie Easley takes a shot during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Shamiel Stevenson goes in for a layup during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg takes a shot during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg takes a shot during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Akol Arop takes a shot during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Matej Kavas delivers a pass during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Cam Mack looks on during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Matej Kavas jogs the sideline during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg runs the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Nebraska's Akol Arop run drills with teammates during the Nebraska basketball practice at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
