Doc Sadler

Nebraska head coach Doc Sadler directs his team in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Purdue, Thursday, March 8, 2012. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

 Michael Conroy

LINCOLN — At the time, it was a pedestrian Tuesday in college basketball with an unimportant Big 12 game between Nebraska and Texas Tech.

The Red Raiders were on a losing streak but still projected to make the NCAA tournament. Nebraska, under first-year coach Doc Sadler, was 13-8 and dancing on the bubble. The Huskers notched win No. 2 in the conference against Missouri on a Saturday then flew to Lubbock to play in front of a tense arena.

No one thought it would be a game to remember.

But Feb. 6, 2007, was important for three reasons.

The first was personal for Sadler, who got to live out a dream that night coaching against Bob Knight.

“When I was a teenager, you know, you didn’t get many games (on television), you got maybe one game a week or whatever,” Sadler said this week.

But that one game, often, was Indiana. And when it was, Sadler turned up NBC to hear Curt Gowdy call the Hoosiers game. He liked that feisty coach on the sideline so much that while he was in high school, Sadler’s father drove him more than four hours to a coaching clinic to see Knight speak. It helped push him to coaching, and planted the dream of coaching against Knight in Assembly Hall.

More than 30 years later, Sadler walked the same sideline as Knight in Lubbock. He was giddy.

The second reason that night was important was that Nebraska actually won. Beat Tech in Lubbock for the first time in 20 years.

But it was a dreadful game. The score was 5-3 at the under-12-minute media timeout. The Huskers trailed by 13 at halftime but locked in defensively and knocked down a few 3-pointers to pull within two with 4:19 left. Martin Zeno made two free throws to give the Raiders a 59-58 lead with 24 seconds left. Then Charles Richardson Jr. rebounded a miss, dribbled out to the 3-point line and drilled a contested triple as time expired.

Sadler can still picture it, in part because of the biggest reason this night is notable: It was the last home loss of Knight’s career.

The Red Raiders won the final three in Lubbock that season, then won their first 10 in 2007-08. After a 67-60 win over Oklahoma State, Knight abruptly resigned and walked away from coaching for good.

All of this comes up because Nebraska will head to Indiana for a 7 p.m. tip on Friday at Assembly Hall. Sadler will finally get to live out his dream, coaching in that hallowed hardwood hall he saw on the TV for so many years all those years ago.

When Nebraska joined the Big Ten, Sadler said, he was promised he’d be around long enough to coach at Indiana. But he was fired after Year 1 in the conference.

“It’s one of those places you dream of getting the opportunity to coach in,” Sadler said. “I was really looking forward the next year to coach in Assembly Hall, so that was a disappointment.”

Now on Fred Hoiberg’s bench, he’ll get a chance Friday. And it could have another wrinkle of history.

Rumors have begun circulating around Bloomington that Knight, who coached the Hoosiers from 1971 to 2000, could return to an Indiana game for the first time since his firing.

Knight’s name is mostly absent inside the historic arena, despite his three national titles, five Final Fours and 11 Big Ten regular-season championships. Instead, players are the focus. Outside the arena, Knight’s name is on plaques with the rosters commemorating the titles.

But around Bloomington, Knight is everywhere, his face framed on newspaper clippings or photos at delis, coffee shops and hotel lobbies.

Knight and Indiana’s relationship has been frosty since his firing in 2000. There was always friction between coach and administration throughout his tenure, especially as the controversies surrounding Knight and his behavior piled up. But time seems to have healed a bit of the hostility.

Knight surprised Indiana fans by showing up to a baseball game in April. He moved to Bloomington in the summer. The Indianapolis Star reported this week that IU has invited Knight to the arena multiple times, but he’s always turned them down. That could change soon because of his deteriorating health.

Sadler knows the Knight family “pretty well,” he said. He’s friends with Pat, Knight’s son, who took over for Bob at Texas Tech. Sadler has picked Bob’s brain the few times they were able to chat.

“He taught me how simple the game was and just not making it that complicated,” Sadler said.

He texted Pat this week to ask if Bob will be there but was yet to receive a response.

“I mean, it would be awesome to be at that game that he finally came back to,” Sadler said.

More important, though, is trying to knock off a 9-1 Indiana team. But with this roster, against a Big Ten that’s as deep as ever, that’ll be tough, especially with the way Nebraska has played defensively of late. The 95 points scored by Creighton were the most ever in the Interstate 80 rivalry.

Sadler, the defensive coordinator, has liked the effort on that side of the ball so far this season, he said. Field-goal percentage defense has been fine, he said, especially on the 3-point line. Teams make 30.9% of 3s against Nebraska, 98th in the country. After Creighton’s shooting performance, NU ranks 202nd in field-goal percentage defense.

The glass is the main issue, Sadler said. The initial defense is good, Sadler said, but NU gives up too many rebounds, and that second possession after the rebound hurts. Nebraska’s transition defense has given Sadler fits.

“We’ve got to figure out something, we gotta get more physical,” Sadler said. “We gotta compete, the guards have really got to get back and rebound and help the inside guys. We all have to compete to rebound the basketball.”

This might not be the year NU can compete in Assembly Hall. Maybe next year. This season, the coaching staff is taking small victories and building off them. Or, in Sadler’s case, checking something off the bucket list.

“I’m excited to see it,” Sadler said.

Photos: Nebraska basketball at Creighton

1 of 23

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

chris.heady@owh.com, 402-444-1201,

twitter.com/heady_chris

Tags

Chris Heady covers Husker football and is the Nebraska men's basketball beat writer. He started at The World-Herald in 2017. Follow him on Twitter @heady_chris. Email: chris.heady@owh.com.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription