LINCOLN — Trey McGowens just wanted to play in space.
In two years at Pittsburgh, he started 64 of 66 games and was the third-leading scorer last season as a sophomore. But Jeff Capel's system was a little stuffy. They ranked 308th in tempo and 299th in average offensive possession length last year.
McGowens felt he could thrive in an up-tempo system. One that spreads out puts the ball in the hands of guards and challenges them to make plays. So he entered the transfer portal this spring.
Over a FaceTime call with Fred Hoiberg during a virtual visit this week, the Huskers offered McGowens just that. Space. So one of the top transfers on the market committed to Nebraska on Saturday morning, becoming the newest member to a five-person 2020 class that'll bring a brand new-look Nebraska basketball in 2020-2021.
"I watched some of their games and just seeing how they played and with the system Coach Hoiberg runs, I just felt they trusted the players to make plays and that just sold me," McGowens told The World-Herald on Saturday afternoon.
McGowens is technically a sit-out transfer, but he wants to play right away. Nebraska will apply for a waiver. The 6-foot-4 guard scored 11.5 points per game with 3.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds as a sophomore.
Nebraska wants him to play point guard.
"They said they just want me running the one ... that's my natural position," McGowens said.
He is the second point guard to commit to Nebraska this offseason, joining Western Illinois graduate transfer Kobe Webster. Dalano Banton, a 6-foot-8 transfer from Western Kentucky, will also run point.
The plan, McGowens said, is to have all three on the floor at the same time if they can.
"They space it out so much that anybody will be able to do whatever they're able to do," McGowens said. "The offense, the spacing, it creates so that I feel like I'll be able to get to the basket and do whatever I want, open up plays for teammates."
If McGowens is not ruled eligible, he’ll replace Webster as the point guard next season.
With the commitment, Nebraska now has just one open scholarship. McGowens joins Wisconsin transfer Kobe King, Webster and junior college wings Teddy Allen and Lat Mayen for the 2020 recruiting class. King and McGowens will need waivers to play next year.
Those five will join fellow transfers Banton, Nevada transfer Shameil Stevenson and Tennessee transfer Derrick Walker on the roster. That's eight players who have played Division-I basketball for another team. Four players who recorded minutes on last year's team remain: Thorir Thorbjarnarson, Yvan Ouedraogo, Akol Arop and Kevin Cross. Nebraska is slated to bring back fewer than 40% of its minutes from a 7-25 season that ended on a 17-game losing streak. Cam Mack, Jervay Green and Dachon Burke have all left the team since NU's season-ending loss to Indiana in the Big Ten tournament.
McGowens was a 4-star point guard out of the Hargrave Military Academy in the 2018 class. 247Sports rated him the No. 95 player in the class and No. 10 combo guard. He held offers from Pittsburgh, Minnesota and Baylor. Current NU assistant Matt Abdelmassih offered McGowens a scholarship at St. John's. That helped bring McGowens to Lincoln.
"Just the relationships, especially with Coach Matt, that helped a lot," McGowens said.
Nebraska was in on McGowens as soon as he entered the transfer portal this spring. He announced Nebraska was in his final five schools, along with Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn and Ole Miss.
This week, McGowens had a "virtual" visit, with the NCAA banning visits for recruits right now due to coronavirus. So on the couch with his family, he FaceTimed with Hoiberg, who sat in his office in Lincoln. He gave a short presentation to McGowens on where he'd fit into the offense and in the program.
"He told he just liked players like me who can do a little bit of everything," McGowens said.
Last season, McGowens shot 36% from the floor, 31% from 3 and 72% from the line. He scored 33 points in a win over Louisville as a freshman, then scored 30 a few days later.
With Nebraska’s one open scholarship, they are likely to bring in a big man. Hoiberg hinted on the radio this week NU could potentially bring in some more "size and physicality." NU has recently been in contact with Trey Murphy III, a 6-foot-8 transfer forward from Rice, as well as 6-foot-11 center Jeff Otchere from Stony Brook. NU could also bring in Adama Sanogo, a 4-star center from New York who put Nebraska in his final 10 schools on Twitter this week.
