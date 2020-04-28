Start to finish, it was about two weeks.
Lakes heard from Fred Hoiberg and Matt Abdelmassih in the beginning of April. They sent him clips of shooters Hoiberg has coached at Iowa State, the Chicago Bulls and Nebraska. Then a scholarship opened up with the transfer of Kevin Cross.
Lakes, a 3-point specialist, knows a green light when he sees one, so he shot his shot and committed to Nebraska on Tuesday morning. His letter of intent was processed less than an hour later.
"Every time I talked with Coach Hoiberg and Coach Matt, they were always really big on my abilities on and off the court," Lakes told The World-Herald on Tuesday. "I really fit in Coach Hoiberg's system and I really like how they do things."
Lakes spent his last three seasons at the University of Indianapolis, a Division II powerhouse. The 6-foot-7 transfer made 235 of 577 (40.7%) 3-point attempts in his career there. He has one year of eligibility remaining and is expected to sit out next season.
“We are excited to have Trevor join our program,” Hoiberg said in a statement Tuesday. “He is an elite shooter with size and a high basketball IQ, and his skill set and understanding of the game will allow us to be creative in how we can maximize his abilities in our system. Trevor is a proven scorer who brings experience and a competitive spirit that will push everyone in our gym to play at a higher level.”
Nebraska's been pursuing a big man for months, but when Cross transferred last week, that opened up space on the roster for Lakes. At UIndy, Lakes scored a team-high 15.7 points per game last season and chose Nebraska over offers from Wichita State, Illinois and Xavier. He adds a long wing to NU’s roster with the ability to stretch the floor and space out the lane.
Most of Lakes' scores at UIndy were from behind the arc. About 75% of all his shot attempts were 3-pointers, as were 71% of all of his made field goals.
Lakes said he's been the tallest kid on his team since fourth grade, but like many players today, he always seemed to gravitate toward the 3-point line. He grew up on a corn and soybean farm outside Indianapolis and perfected his shot on a hoop attached to the barn.
Can it really get more Indiana than that?
"I get that a lot," Lakes said. "It sounds like I'll fit in in Nebraska."
In high school, Lakes averaged 22.5 points per game and was IBCA Honorable Mention All-State. As a freshman at UIndy, Lakes appeared in all 28 games and scored 5.6 points per contest. In a game against Tiffin, Lakes made 11 of 11 attempts from 3, setting a program record. That year, Lakes made 53 field goals, 47 of which were 3s.
As a sophomore, Lakes was in the starting lineup and scored 14.1 a game, earning All-GLVC second-team honors. He made seven 3-pointers in a game twice that year. In 30 games last season, Lakes scored 15.7 points per contest and averaged 3.37 makes from 3 per game, which was 19th-most at the D-II level. He tied for 13th-most 3-point attempts.
In the three seasons he was there, UIndy went 62-25.
This past year, UIndy was the No. 1 seed in the national Division II tournament, which was canceled because of the coronavirus. After the season, his head coach decided to leave, so Lakes put his name in the transfer portal to gauge interest.
When a Big Ten school came calling, Lakes jumped at the opportunity.
"Growing up in Northern Indiana, I grew up a pretty big fan of the (Big Ten)," Lakes said. "I know watching Big Ten basketball, you have to take a step up. You're playing in front of a lot more people, the energy from the crowd will be a lot different, it will be awesome."
Lakes said he's looking forward to a year off to build up muscle and work on his game. As of now, he'll be Nebraska's only sit-out transfer next year, but Wisconsin transfer Kobe King and Pittsburgh transfer Trey McGowens will need waivers to play next year.
Lakes joins a roster that is just so-so from deep at the Division I level. The 11 other current scholarship roster players have shot a combined 375 for 1,102 from 3, just 34%. Of the three players who have attempted 50 or more 3-pointers in their career at the D-I level, Nebraska has just one who has shot above average: Western Illinois graduate Kobe Webster, whose made 37% of his attempts. Thorir Thorbjarnarson's career shooting percentage is 34%.
Webster is also an Indianapolis kid. He and Lakes played against each other in high school.
"He's the real deal, he can really do it all honestly," Lakes said of Webster, who will play for Nebraska this year as a graduate transfer.
This is the second straight season the Huskers have brought in a 3-point specialist from a lower-tier school. Last offseason, Matej Kavas came to Nebraska from Seattle University. In three seasons at Seattle, Kavas scored more than 1,000 points and made 177 of 396 (44.6%). Last year, Kavas appeared in 22 games for NU and shot 23 of 68 (33%) from 3-point range. His season ended with a hand injury in February.
Nebraska now has just one spot left on the 2020-21 roster, and it's still shooting to bring in a big man. Adama Sanogo has been the main target for months. He's the four-star center from the 2021 class who wants to reclassify. Nebraska is in his top six schools.
Lakes doesn't know when he'll be able to make to Lincoln. He's hoping this summer.
"I'm super competitive, that's what sets me apart, is how competitive I am, just the only thing I want to do is win," Lakes said. "I'm ready to get to work."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
seems a reasonable get....hoping the pieces fit this year!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.